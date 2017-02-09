Surveillance Video: Davenport Moose Lodge burglary

Click here to view the video: https://www.facebook.com/205981022832564/videos/1145142835583040/

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police say they received a report of a break-in at the Moose Lodge on Sun. Feb. 5, 2017. The organization says that someone broke into the building and stole money. The Moose Lodge also posted surveillance video on its Facebook page.

In the video, you can see a man walking in and breaking into a machine. He later covers his face and turns the security camera.

Police are investigating and if you have any information on the man seen in the video, call police.