DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – An accident has caused police to reroute traffic on on I-80 near the I-280 exit.

According to the Iowa DOT, traffic is being rerouted onto exit 290 onto I-280. From there, traffic exits onto US 6.

At least one person has been airlifted to the hospital.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.