Arrest made in Muscatine shots fired case

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shots fired call the week before. The incident happened on Thursday, February 2, 2017, in the 200 Block of Franklin Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had been hit by a bullet. The occupant of the vehicle was standing outside of it at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported. An investigation was started.

On Thursday, February 9, 2017, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Juan Gomez on an arrest warrant in connection with the incident.

Gomez has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possession of weapons by felon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and fail to comply with Iowa sex offender registry. He was taken to the Muscatine County Jail and was being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Det. Anthony Arnaman at 563-263-9922 ext. 249 or Lt. Tim Hull at 563-263-9922 Ext 608.