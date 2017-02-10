Bettendorf teen receives hundreds of birthday cards

Related Coverage Viral Facebook post brings in birthday cards for Bettendorf teen

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – A local boy has now received hundreds of birthday cards after social media post his mom made went viral.

Mitchell Kay will turn 14 on February 20th. His mom holly has started a campaign to make this his best birthday yet.

“So I decided that I wanted to do something special for him so he would be excited. We have had birthday parties in the past and nobody shows,” said Holly Kay.

They had a goal of receiving 100 cards, and now they have received over 800!

The family has now also decided to throw a birthday party for Mitchell. It’s planned for February 17th at the Bettendorf Community Center.

Mitchell won’t open any of the cards until his birthday. If you would like to send a birthday card, you can send it to the address below:

Mitchell Kay

28 Parklane Circle

Bettendorf, Iowa 52722