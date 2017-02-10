Doing the Senior Shuffle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Going for the gold! A group of seniors intent on “shuffling” their way to the medal stand.

Push comes to shove at The Center For Active Seniors in Davenport.

Men and women are practicing for the shuffleboard competition at the Winter Iowa Senior Games later this month. The shuffleboard competition takes place at CASI.

It’s a game of angles and openings played on a hardwood floor. Some days the shuffleboard courts run fast. Other days not so much.

Players use a cue stick to push colored discs. The discs glide along the floor and come to rest within a marked scoring area. The strategy involves both offense and defense.

Seventy nine year old Ruth Quick has been playing shuffleboard for about four years. She has her share of medals.

Joe Moreau and Raynell Kubatska are gearing up for the Winter games. They say the “senior shuffle” is great exercise. It’s good for the arms and legs.

So, let the games begin! The disc stops here!

