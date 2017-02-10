Fire heavily damages home on South 5th Street in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — A house fire that was quickly knocked out still caused significant damage. The fire took place Thursday, February 9, 2017, around 8:45 p.m. at 1015 South 5th St.

When firefighters arrived, they first found the fire on the front porch of the home. Crews were able to have it knocked down in minutes. The fire was declared out at 8:52 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews remained on scene for two hours after the flames were extinguished. The entire home was damaged by smoke and the first and second floors were damaged by water. The estimated loss is reported at $50,000.