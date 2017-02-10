Get The Duke His Due

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — A tremendous athlete. A judge. A gentleman.

The name Duke Slater is legendary at Clinton High School. His high school football career began in 1913.

Duke was a tremendous lineman. He played both ways and did not wear a helmet. In those days, players had to purchase their own helmets. Slater’s family could not afford to do that, so Duke went without.

Slater was an All-American at the University of Iowa. The 1921 Hawkeyes were undefeated, beating Notre Dame and Coach Knute Rockne along the way.

Slater also starred in the NFL, playing for the Rock Island Independents and the Chicago Cardinals. He was a seven time all pro. Duke was also the first black

lineman in NFL history.

During his pro career, he also took law classes at Iowa and still managed to play on game days. In 1948, he was elected as a municipal court judge in Chicago.

Now, Clinton historian Michael Kearney and author Neal Rozendaal are trying to get Duke his due. Rozendaal graduated from Iowa and wrote a book about Slater.

The two men are lobbying to get Slater inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Attempting to convince Hall of Fame voters Slater’s name belongs among the greats.

Induction won’t be easy. Most voters never saw Slater play. Also, only a few Senior Candidates are elected each year.

It’s a true American success story. A story about a guy who someday deserves to get his due. Enshrinement among pro football’s elite in Canton, Ohio!

