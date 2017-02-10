Haunted Iowa property to be featured on TLC series

MALVERN, Iowa (KWQC) – A reportedly haunted house in southwestern Iowa is set to be featured on a TLC series. The house will appear in Friday’s episode of “Paranormal Lockdown.”

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s as a hotel. Over the years, the house had a number of different owners before becoming a nursing home and eventually falling into disuse. That’s when the rumors of strange incidents started.

The manor is currently operating as a haunted house. Owners told the World-Herald that the house is open for tours year-round, but business is slow in the winter. They’re hoping that “Paranormal Lockdown” will bring more people looking for ghosts.

“Paranormal Lockdown” is in its second season. The show’s hosts, Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman, spend 72 hours in a haunted location and film everything that happens. According to the show’s description on TLC.com, they’re looking for solid evidence of the paranormal.

An anomaly in the upstairs hallway in #MalvernManor. #paranormal #RIP A video posted by RIP (@riparanormal) on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

#malvernmanor #ghosthunting #iowa A photo posted by Libby Calvin (@lib6_) on Nov 23, 2015 at 7:24pm PST