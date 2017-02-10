Mardi Gras at the Hauberg-Denkmann Mansion – Feb. 25

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Looking for a place to celebrate Mardi Gras this year? How about a party at a mansion?

Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation are throwing a holiday themed party called Mardi Gras at the Mansion. The fundraiser/party will take place on Saturday, February 25, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the historic Hauberg-Denkmann mansion, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island Illinois.

There will be authentic New Orleans cuisine of gumbo, red beans and rice, bread pudding and king cake. Coleman Harris will entertain you with jazz on the piano.

You can wear costumes or wear purple, green or gold to add to the fun atmosphere.

Tickets are $35 per person can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.com (search for Mardi Gras at the Mansion). Or, you can send your check to FOHCC, P.O. Box 3174, Rock Island, IL 61204-3174.

Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation is a 501c3 organization that was formed this year to support maintenance and programming at the Prairie style home that was donated to the City of Rock Island by the Hauberg children in 1956. Designed by Prairie school architect Robert C. Spencer, the home and its large garage/stable are a gem that is centrally located in Rock Island. The buildings are surrounded by 10 acres of grounds designed by Prairie school landscape designer, Jens Jensen. This landscape is undergoing restoration based on the original Jensen plans.

Follow FOHCC on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfHauberg/ or on their webpage http://www.haubergcenter.org/