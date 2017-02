COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) – Illinois’ new State Rep., Tony McCombie (R-Savanna), is hosting travelling office hours in Coal Valley next week.

In a news release, the 71st House District representative says the goal is to hear the “unique concerns of constituents in the Coal Valley area.”

You can stop by the Coal Valley Village Hall to talk to Rep. McCombie from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2017.

I you can also schedule an appointment, by calling (815) 632-7384.