New bobcat hunting season called a success

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – Once protected animals in the state, bobcat numbers have risen to the point that they can be hunted again. For the first time in 40 years, the wild cats were hunted under a controlled program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR just released the results of the hunt and says hunters and trappers netted 141 bobcats during the 2016-17 season. In our area, two bobcats were harvested in Hancock County, one in Jo Daviess County, 6 in Carroll County and Two in Fulton County.

The DNR says more than 6,400 people applied for the 500 limited permits to take bobcats.

The 2016-17 season for hunting bobcats with bow or gun was conducted November 10, 2016 through January 31, 2017 (closed during Firearm Deer Season), while permitted trappers were able to take bobcats Nov. 5, 2016 through Jan. 20, 2017 in the northern zone and Nov. 10, 2016 through Jan. 25, 2017 in the southern zone.

Wyane Rosenthal, the department director says “the recovery of the bobcat is a conservation success story”.