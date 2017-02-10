Possible connection between suspect and couple in Erie abduction incident

ERIE, Il. (KWQC)- In a town with a population of under 2,000 people many Erie residents said they are still shocked. 40-year-old Chad Schipper, of Geneseo, is facing kidnapping charges after police believe he abducted Larry and Constance VanOosten. Many in the Erie community said that both the Schipper’s and VanOosten’s are household names in the community. Mary and Ken Thompson said they know both families personally.

“They’ve been friends for many years and we’ve enjoyed their friendship,” Ken said. “Our families have kind have grown up together, their children and ours.”

According to the Thompsons, the Schipper family and VanOostens are members of the Erie Christian Church. The Youth Minister of the church told TV6 the VanOostens play an instrumental role in church activities and leadership positions. The Thompsons said they are good friends with Chad Schipper’s parents, who are also involved in the church.

“They are very nice people too, and work very hard there too in the church,” Mary said. ” I have no ill feelings towards them because he [Chad] is an adult, he’s responsible for what he did.”

The youth minister of the church said that Larry and Constance VanOosten have begun the healing process, but didn’t want to comment any further at this time.