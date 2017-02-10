Quad Cities organization part of Illinois budget lawsuit

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) – A local social service and health care agency is part of a lawsuit filed against the state of Illinois asking the Land of Lincoln to pay them for fiscal year 2017.

“’Pay Now Illinois,’ they approached me,” said President/CEO of Western Illinois Home Health Care Barbra Byers. “They said last summer, you know you’re a big provider in this program and you’re in a geographic area we would like to represent.”

This is now the second lawsuit the organization based out of Monmouth, Illinois has been a part of due to Illinois budget crisis. The lawsuit filed Feb. 9, lists 37 agencies.

Byers said she joined the lawsuits because they are running out of money for a vulnerable program – the personal assistant program.

“We would have just been out of the program by now if that stopgap budget had not been put in place,” she said.

The personal assistant program helps seniors get to the doctor, clean, cook and more.

“You know some of these people don’t have food and we’re their advocates for them,” Byers said.

Byers said her organization contracts the personal assistant program to four counties – Knox, Warren, McDonough and Fulton – through the Illinois Department on Aging.

The stop-gap budget paid Byers’s agency the money owed for fiscal year 2016. But now, halfway through fiscal year 2017 she says they haven’t gotten a dime.

“We are looking at should we narrow our service area of contracts with the Department on Aging,” Byers said.

She said cuts to the personal assistant program could come in the next three months.

“The agency will survive, but there are going to be these vulnerable seniors that there won’t be another provider to step up because people are not wanting to get into this mess,” she said.

Byers hopes the lawsuit will send a message to lawmakers.

“Really we’re hoping it makes an impact like the stopgap, or really lets agree and pass a budget and get back to caring for our Illinois seniors,” Byers said.

Byers said Western Illinois Home Health Care bills the state around $1,500,000 annually.