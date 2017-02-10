savanna-sabula-bridge-project-expected-to-wrap-up-in-2018

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) – A new bridge is being built between Sabula, Iowa and Savanna, Illinois.

Illinois Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say the project is halfway done.

The new bridge will be wider and concrete surfaced rather than steel.

The bridge part of the project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. The entire project, including roadways around the bridge should be done by May 2018.

Several people in the area say they’re excited for the new bridge.

“That bridge is aging,” Heather Green-Brotherton said.

She says the narrow width and steel structure is frightening for some people.

“It doesn’t bother me to cross it, I do have family that visits here from time to time that lives in southern Iowa, they won’t cross it,” Green-Brotherton said.

Green-Brotherton owns a business in Savanna and has lived in the area her whole life.

She says she knows all too well just how important the Savanna-Sabula bridge is to the area.

“They don’t have a grocery store there so they come here, you know, there [are] things they have that we don’t so it’s used a lot,” Green-Brotherton said.

She says it’s especially important for those who have to get across the Mississippi River.

“It’s some people’s only connection to family friends work school, we could not survive without that bridge,” Green-Brotherton said.

For these reasons she says she’s glad to see a new bridge going up.

“You [have to] get from point A to point B so you don’t have much choice, you’re either going to cross it or drive way north or way south so yeah, it’s a necessity for us,” Green-Brotherton said. “We definitely need that bridge and we need it to be in it’s best possible condition.”

In the meantime she says she can handle a little construction.

“It is what it is and the outcome will be so great that you know an extra few minutes here or there shouldn’t be a big deal,” Green-Brotherton said.