Semi toppled by strong winds crushes patrol car

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (NBC) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol dash cam video shows what high winds can to to a tractor trailer—and anything in its path.

On Tuesday, near Elk Mountain on Interstate 80, three Wyoming State Troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in wrecks.

Thankfully, all troopers were out of their vehicles assisting other motorists when this happened—a gust of wind blew this tractor trailer on its side on top of a patrol car!

As a result, the Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the warning, “The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind you to always heed high wind advisories and closures. You never know whose life might depend on it.”

The two occupants in the truck were not hurt.