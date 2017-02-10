The 23rd annual Quad City Regional Auto Show is back at the RiverCenter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The 23rd annual Quad City Regional Auto Show is back Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12. The show will be held at the Davenport RiverCenter and will feature some new sites for visitors.

The event will showcase 2017 and even some 2018 vehicles, but the show is turning even more interactive this year. Visitors will be able to test out a NASCAR simulator and also hit the pavement in some of the cars.

Guests will be able to test drive certain cars all three days of the show. 12 different cars will be available to try out on the road.

There are additional perks available to attendees, such as free subscriptions to magazines and face painting for the kids.

Friday and Saturday the show runs from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased on the Regional Auto Show’s website.