The Wall that Heals – July 27-30

By Published: Updated:
Jan C. Scruggs
Jan C. Scruggs, visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – A traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial wall will be in the Quad Cities starting July 27, 2017.

Called “The Wall that Heals,” the wall is a half-size replica, and the visit is being sponsored by WQPT Quad Cities PBS. It will be on display from July 27 through July 30 on the Western Illinois University campus in Moline, Illinois.

The opening ceremony is at 8 am on July 27, and the closing ceremony will be at 6 pm on July 30. Between the ceremonies, the wall is open for visits 24/7. A museum style exhibit will also be on display.

For more information, visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

