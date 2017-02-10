Traffic diverted after accident on Locust

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Traffic is being diverted off of Locust street after a bad accident.

The accident happened on East Locust Street where Locust crosses over Jersey Ridge. It was a two car accident involving a pickup truck and a car.

Two people have been taken to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries.

As of 12:30 PM on Friday, police are diverting traffic off of Locust around the accident from Ridgewood Avenue and Duggleby Street. KWQC has a crew on the scene gathering more information. At this time, drivers should avoid the area.

