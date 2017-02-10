TV-6 Investigates: Abduction victims found at home owned by suspect

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) — Chad Schipper was captured yesterday after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Port Byron. The VanOostens were then found with non-life threatening injuries in a rural Geneseo home. TV-6 Investigates has connected that home to Schipper.

Henry County property records show Schipper owns the house the VanOosten’s were found in Thursday. It’s in a subdivision north of Geneseo near the intersection of Wolf Road and state highway 82. Schipper lives in the home at that intersection’s corner, which is a half mile away from where police found the VanOosten’s.

Illinois business records show Schipper created a financial services company based out of his home. State licensing records show he was a financial advisor and insurance salesperson for Principal in Davenport. A Principal spokesperson said he no longer works there. Neither the Iowa nor Illinois licensing agencies have taken any disciplinary actions against him.

Schipper is being sued by three individuals in Rock Island County for a traffic accident he was cited for in 2014. East Moline police wrote him a ticket for failing to reduce speed which caused a five car accident on Avenue of the Cities. The three cases combined are asking for over $50,000 dollars in damages for medical and attorney’s fees following that accident. Schipper has denied the accusations in court.

Schipper is currently in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says it’s working closely with the FBI to investigate this case.