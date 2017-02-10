U of Iowa sends out notice about campus water problem

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa officials have told campus residents about a problem with the campus water system.

The university said in an email Thursday that the water exceeded the maximum contaminant level for a byproduct of the treatment process. The byproduct forms when chlorine reacts with naturally occurring organic matter. The levels of organic matter are higher in winter.

The university says disease prevention specialists with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say special precautions are not necessary and that the situation doesn’t pose “an immediate risk.” But the university says prolonged exposure to elevated levels of the byproduct could have long-term consequences.

The university will flush fire hydrants to lower the time water sits in the distribution system, reducing the amount of time available for the byproduct to form.