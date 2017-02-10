Valentines dinner-dance to benefit Agape Center – Feb. 10

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) – A fundraiser dinner and dance will be held at the Buffalo Community Center to benefit an outreach program to serve families with basic needs located in Bettendorf.

The Agape Center, started out in March 2016, a a location off Devil’s Glen Rd. serving about 35 families per month. Now, it’s serving over 300 Quad City families each month and hopes to raise enough money for a new, larger location. The center provides food, clothing, household items and other resources to families.

The first fundraiser, organized by the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation, is a Valentine Lasagna Dinner & Dance on Feb. 10, 2017 from 5-11 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark Street, Buffalo, Iowa.

There will be food, music and activities for kids. The cost is only $3 a person or $10 a household. Donations of personal care items, such as toothbrushes, shampoo, etc. are also requested. All items will be distributed to families who use the Agape Center food and clothing bank.