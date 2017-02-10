Couple abducted from Whiteside County found, suspect in custody-UPDATED

UPDATE: 2-10-17 Police have released a photo of the suspect, Chad Schipper of Geneseo. They say he remains in the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. KWQC-TV has also confirmed that the couple was found at a property in rural Geneseo that is owned by Schipper. Look for team coverage on KWQC-TV6 tonight.

UPDATE: A $1 million warrant has been issued for Chad C. Schipper on charges of home invasion, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

UPDATE: The Whiteside County Sheriff identified the suspect connected to the Thursday night abduction as 40-year-old Chad Schipper. Sheriff says Schipper led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash near Geneseo, Ill.

The sheriff also says the couple that was abducted has been released from the hospital. Schipper remained in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: At 4:45 Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Constance and Larry Van Oosten have been found. They were being treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Kristopher Schmidt said a suspect has been taken into custody. The abduction remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possible abduction of two rural Erie residents.

The victims have been identified as Constance P VanOosten and her husband Larry D VanOosten. Police think they may have been abducted from the rural Erie home.

The Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident after receiving a report from the 1st Trust and Savings Bank in Albany, Ill. in regards to a withdraw of money from the victim’s account.

Police believe the suspect vehicle might be a two-toned silver 90’s Chevrolet Caprice.

Police aren’t releasing any further details at this time, but they are requesting that anyone with any information on the suspects or the victims’ whereabouts call 1-800-CALL-FBI (Option 6).

This incident is being investigated by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, FBI, and other surrounding agencies.

