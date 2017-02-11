Augustana College announces new initiative to promote diversity

Related Coverage Augustana students host discussion forum to honor MLK day

ROCK ISLAND, IL. (KWQC) — Now Augustana wants to partner with organizations across the Quad Cities to promote diversity awareness.

The college hosted events over the last few months to include and promote minorities.The newest plan creates an initiative called the “Center for Inclusive Leadership and Equity.” The main purpose will be to help students network and explore career opportunities.

Doctor Christoper Whitt, Center Director, said he and the Augstana President, Steven Bahls came up with the idea awhile ago and have been working on it for the last year. Whitt said they wanted to find a way to promote minority students and tell they they can do anything.

Right now the college is partnering with area businesses to come to the school and talk with students and offer career advice. “Having one foot in the community and one foot here on campus, that makes things very powerful in the ways that we can connect people,” said Whitt.

He said so far students have been very receptive and supportive of the idea. Avery Peal, Augustana student, said he has been on board with the idea and has volunteered at multiple events. Pearl said the initiative really shows minority students that there are opportunities for them to succeed right here in the Quad Cities. “You don’t really see black business owners, black men or women who are in the business realm entrepreneurs etc,” said Pearl.

As a child, Pearl said he didn’t realize he too could be successful and hopes the stigma will change for younger generations. “Knowing where I cam from, knowing where I am trying to go, being at this event, I can talk to people who were in the same shoes as me and them that it’s possible,” said Pearl.

Whitt said he is hoping to bring in engineers to talk with students in the near future as well as partnering with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to create more events.