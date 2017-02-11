Crews battle house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Fire crews battled a house fire late Saturday morning in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department reports that they responded to a basement fire at 2021 Dill Street at approximately 10:08 am. When the crews arrived, dark smoke was coming from the house’s basement and garage.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the basement. They determined that an electric blanket operating on a bed caused the fire.

The sole resident of the home, Angela Stevenson, was home alone at the time. There are no reported injuries in relation to this incident.