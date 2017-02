QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Fatbike riders from around the Midwest raced around Credit Island Saturday for the third annual Frozen Fat Fondo Fest.

The three hour endurance ride weaved through the woods and along the banks of the Mississippi.

It’s put on by Friends of Off-Road Cycling, or FORC. Organizers say this type of race is more about enjoyment rather than speed.

After the race, riders got to enjoy food, music and beverages.