DAPL protesters hold fundraiser to fight against construction

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) This week the army corps of engineers gave the go-ahead for remaining construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline. But the Cheyenne river Sioux aren’t giving up. A federal judge will hear attorney arguments next week in a last ditch effort to block the completion of the pipeline.

The fight against the pipeline continues here as well, the Sage Sisters of Solidarity a group that’s been at the forefront of the DAPL protests, rallied for their cause in a different way, by holding a fundraiser.

Sage Sister Co-Founder, Melisa Marraquin says it’s not too late to put a stop to the construction.

“We do have until February, 20th to give our input into the US Army Corps of engineers, We just wanted it to be a sort of community unifying event,” said Marraquin.

The group handcrafted their own necklaces and earrings, 80 percent of the proceeds will go to legal teams fighting against the pipeline.

It’s something QC native Jane stout says she has to support.

“This my way for me to fight back and resist and contribute to making this sort of thing stop.”

Marraquin says she wants all types of people to be apart of the fight against the pipeline

“Water affects everybody, water doesn’t care if you’re black, white, or Christian or Muslim we all need to survive, i don’t know anybody that can live without water.”

The sage sisters and their supporters signed letters directed at Wells Fargo and US Bank that have ties to the pipeline. As a last effort to divest their money from the controversial pipeline.