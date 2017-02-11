Iowa college student plays trumpet at funerals for veterans

Al Koeppel, left, of the CF Municipal Band and JD Waybill, a UNI band member who has been serving as bugler for veterans, photographed Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (Matthew Putney /The Courier via AP)
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A University of Northern Iowa student is using her trumpet to give back to veterans, playing “Taps” at many local military funerals.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports university marching band member JD Waybill of Central City has been performing at most military funerals with the Cedar Falls AMVETs Post 49 since 2015.

Waybill reached out to the Cedar Falls AMVETs because she had performed at military funerals in Central City since eighth grade and wanted to continue doing so in college.

Waybill estimates she’s performed at more than 100 funerals in Central City and Cedar Falls combined.

Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 39 commander Marv Mattfield says Waybill’s services are in high demand given the rate at which aging World War II and Korean War veterans are passing away.

