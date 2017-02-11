Iowa, Nebraska rallies set for Planned Parenthood defunding

Associated Press Published: Updated:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Protesters are slated to gather at Planned Parenthood offices in Iowa and Nebraska as part of a nationwide movement to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

The website http://www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion.

In Iowa, protests are scheduled Saturday for Planned Parenthood locations in Council Bluffs, Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City. A rally in Nebraska is slated Saturday for the Planned Parenthood office in Lincoln.

