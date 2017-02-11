Lawyers and Case workers busier than usual in wake of travel bans

Muscatine, IA (KWQC) Although the block on President Trump’s travel ban was upheld in the 9th circuit, many immigrants are still worried about their status in the U.S. That’s developed a domino effect on lawyers and case workers who work with immigrants and refugees directly.

Rosa Mendoza, a case worker at the Diversity Center of Iowa say she seen a significant spark at her center.

“We have seen an increase, I would say probably 6 to 8 calls more a day than we use to have,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza says she’s also received calls from clients who are already U.S citizens, who still worried they may have to leave the country.

One concerned client of hers, Luis Jaramillo, who’s lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years now. He says he worries on a daily basis now.

“Some of my family is in the process of fixing the papers and it’s sad and it just makes me feel uneasy, you don’t know what to expect,” Jaramillo said.

But for now, Mendoza says all she can tell her clients who are feeling that pressure, is to stay cautious.

“So we’re just letting them know, if they don’t have to travel, don’t travel. Just wait, wait until we have more clarification, they have rights.”