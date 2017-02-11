Officer and K-9’s portrait attempts go viral

(CNN) – And they called it puppy love!

That’s Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach in the photograph with his K-9 partner Kenobi.

The first portrait looks as an official portrait should, but they didn’t stop there. The others were captured as Kenobi showed his partner some love.

Kenobi is cute. But make no mistake, he is a trained K-9. He tracks people and locates a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng.

But he wasn’t focused on his work during the photos. Just his favorite partner.

