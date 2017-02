Related Coverage Missing Rock Island woman

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Rock Island Police have announced that a missing Rock Island woman has been found.

Amanda Huntley had been missing since February 7, 2017. The last person to hear from her was her employer on February 5. After that, a call to help find her went viral in the Quad Cities area.

Police are now saying that we was located by Davenport Police on Saturday February 11, 2017 at approximately 10:45 am. She is no longer considered a missing person.