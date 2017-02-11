Woman with pickaxe attacks Clinton store owners

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Clinton Police are investigating an incident in which a woman with a pickaxe attacked a Clinton couple in their store on Friday.

Family members tell KWQC that a woman with a pickaxe entered Gazebo Antiques and Collectibles at approximately 3 pm on February 10, 2017. What transpired then is still unclear, but family members say that the store’s owners, Bill and Becky Conley, had to be taken to the hospital for injuries allegedly inflicted by the woman with the pickaxe.

Bill was rushed to Iowa City Hospitals with a fractured jaw. Family members say that the woman hit Bill with the pickaxe, leaving him with two jaw fractures and cuts on his face and hands. Becky was taken to Mercy Hospital after having a minor heart attack.

There is little information confirmed about the attacker at this time, though family members of the victims say that she had been walking down Main Street smashing windows in store fronts and vehicles before entering Gazebo Antiques and Collectibles.

KWQC has reached out to Clinton Police for more information. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for updates.

Family members of Bill and Becky Conley have set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial burden of their medical bills and damages to the store.