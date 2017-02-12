Carton, Hawks roll to win on Senior Day

By Published: Updated:
carton

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Hawkeye Sports) – No. 3 Iowa rolled to a 27-9 win against No. 6 Nebraska Sunday on Senior Day. Asumption graduate Topher Carton won a big match for Iowa at 141 pounds. Watch highlights and reaction here.

