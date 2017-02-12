DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – During a concert Saturday night at Hotel Davenport, one man was killed in a shooting and another injured. 29-year-old Marques Cotton from Peoria was pronounced dead at Genesis East Hospital.

For a young Rock Island couple, this night was supposed to be a fun time at their first concert.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m pumped up. I’m ready,” says Kimberly Torres, who was excited to see her favorite R&B/Hip-hop singer, Jacquees.

When a fight broke out at the concert, Torres’ boyfriend Tevin Salazar says he had an uneasy feeling.

“Fighting leads to shooting ,” Salazar says. “I’m like let’s go. My body was vibing to me like we need to go cause I’m not feeling this.”

Shortly after they heard gunshots and rushed to escape the venue.

“Everybody just kept coming and coming and we were all being squished,” Torres remembers.

“People running past us and stumbling and falling. Everybody’s pushing everybody,” recalls Salazar.

Several of the Hotel Davenport staff working the concert had similar experiences.

Front desk supervisor Skylar Vaskey says it’s been a difficult time.

“They’re shook. My staff is shook. Everyone is very floored that this even happened here,” Vaskey says. “You don’t expect something like this to happen to some place that you call home.”

Hotel Davenport is asking the public to be patient. Those looking for missing items such as jackets, jewelry, hats, or sunglasses can find them at the hotel. Any missing phones, IDs, or credit cards are with Davenport police.

Torres and Salazar say this concert may be their last.

“I feel like I don’t want to go to a concert anymore. I feel like that’s going to be my fear every time I go to a concert,” says Salazar.

“Last night I could have died. I could have been one of those people sitting there dying,” he continues.

Torres says the money spent on concert tickets wasn’t worth getting upset over.

“I’m still glad I have my life, though,” she says.