Dog found abandoned next to dumpster in Tipton

Warning: This post contains images that some might find distressing.

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Friends of the Animals shelter and Tipton Police are asking the public for tips about an emaciated dog that was found next to a dumpster on Sunday morning.

At approximately 6 am on February 12, someone driving past Friends of the Animals noticed a dog lying next to the shelter’s dumpster and called Tipton Police. Police responded and contacted workers at the shelter.

The dog’s rescuers have named her Hope and are working to help her as much as they can. Jill Syring, who works for Friends of the Animals, says Hope’s condition is very poor.

When shelter workers found Hope, she was covered in urine burns and feces. Syring says they were able to determine Hope had likely been confined to a small kennel for a long period of time.

Hope is currently being treated at Tipton Veterinary Services, but her treatment will be extensive and costly—if she even makes it at all.

Friends of the Animals has a general GoFundMe account set up. Any donations meant to go specifically toward Hope’s care need to be marked as such in the comment section of the donation. Donations for Hope can also be sent directly to Tipton Veterinary Services or contributed through the Friends of the Animals website via PayPal.

Syring says that if Hope is able to fully recover, she will eventually be put up for adoption.

Hope was found without a collar or a microchip. Anyone with information about Hope or her previous owners is encouraged to call Tipton Police at 563-886-2424.