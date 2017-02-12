Family escapes house fire in rural Muscatine County

Muscatine Co., Iowa (KWQC) – A family of ten got out of a house fire in rural Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Crews say the call came in around 3:40 a.m. on February 12th.

The home is on the 3700 block of 150th Street near Stockton, Iowa. The home was fully engulfed in flames. Over a half-dozen rural departments responded with mutual aid from Wilton to Blue Grass.

Firefighters tells us the family that lives there is okay and that smoke detectors helped in this situation.

The house is a total loss. The cause of that fire is under investigation.