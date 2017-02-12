Locals protest new Iowa collective bargaining bill

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) — Nearly 150 hundred union workers and supporters gathered in Davenport to pretest a new bill that would change collective bargaining for the State of Iowa.

Republican lawmakers in Iowa are proposing new rules to limit how public-service employees negotiate their contracts. The new legislation would impact teachers, nurses, correctional officers and more. These workers would only be allowed to negotiate wages rather than benefits like health insurances, vacation time, and work conditions. Public safety officers will be exempt from the new proposed changes.

Protesters said they don’t support the 68 page legislation because it also eliminates the need for employers to have just-cause for firing any employees. This led to nearly 200 people grabbing signs and voicing their concerns outside of the Scott County Administration building Sunday afternoon.

Brett Monnard, teacher in Davenport, is now worried about the future of his career because of the new proposed bill. He said he is worried that if he can’t bargain to keep competitive wages, he won’t be able to pay his bills and support his family. “It breaks my heart to see something that we used to be able to do go by the wayside,” said Monnard.

The bill is mainly opposed by democrats and supported by republicans. Democratic leaders like State Representative, Monica Kurth, said there has to be a better solution. “The republicans could come to the table and say we could make small changes in collective bargaining that might make it more effective,” said Kurth.

Kurth spoke at the protest urging everyone to reach out to their senators and let their feelings be known. She said this will only make things worse for Iowa. “They’re basically taking the whole process of collective bargaining for public employees and tossing it,” said Kurth.

Iowa Governor, Terry Branstad, supports the bill and hopes it will equalize the public and private work sectors. “I believe that this, changing this antiquated collective bargaining law to make it more fair and balanced, makes a lot of sense,’ said Branstad.

A decision will most likely be made this week, as a public hearing is set at the capitol Monday night at 6 p.m.