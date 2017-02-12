Mallards tally seventh-straight win Sunday

streak

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) – The Quad City Mallards won their seventh-straight game Sunday in a 4-3 shootout against Elmira. It’s the Mallards longest win streak since 2004. Watch highlights and reaction in the video player.

