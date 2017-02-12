Man shot, killed in self defense at Kewanee home

On scene at a shooting in the 400 block of Dwight St., Kewanee, Illinois.
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) – A man is dead after attempting to enter a home in Kewanee.

On February 12, 2017 at approximately 3:44 p.m. police received a 911 call from a homeowner in the 400 block of Dwight Street.

A man reported that a subject kicked in his door and he shot the subject in self defense.

The subject was taken to OSF St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy for the subject is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 13, in Peoria.

The Henry Mercer Investigative Task Force is handling the investigation. The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

