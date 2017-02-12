Two victims confirmed at Hotel Davenport incident

DAVENPORT, IA. (KWQC) — Davenport Police have confirmed there are at least two victims from an incident that occurred during a concert at Hotel Davenport. Police responded to a call at around 12:45 a.m. The hotel is located at 5202 North Brady Street.

There was a very large police presence with officers from multiple agencies on the scene. A Davenport Police official said more than one person was arrested but there is no word on the injuries sustained or the condition of the victims. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

 

 

 

 

