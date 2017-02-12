Woman with pickaxe attacks Clinton store owners – UPDATED

UPDATE: Clinton Police say one person faces charges related to the pickaxe attack incident. Officials released details early Sunday, February 12th. Police say 25-year-old Cassandra Doran of Clinton is charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, 3rd Degree Burglary, and three counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief.

Their investigation found Doran entered Gazebo Antiques and Collectibles stores on 256 Main Avenue and grabbed a pickaxe. Police say she then began swinging and breaking items inside the store. Doran struck the store owner multiple times with the pickaxe causing serious injury. The owner was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance.

Police say Doran fled the business and a citizen who was next door tackled her and held her until police arrived. The investigation also alleges she caused damage to another building and vehicle down the street prior to the incident at the antiques store.

The case remains under investigation.

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Family members tell us a Clinton couple is recovering after an incident involving a woman wielding a pickaxe on Friday.

Loved ones say a woman with a pickaxe entered Gazebo Antiques and Collectibles at approximately 3 pm on February 10, 2017. What transpired then is still unclear, but family members say that the store’s owners, Bill and Becky Conley, had to be taken to the hospital for injuries allegedly inflicted by the woman with the pickaxe.

Bill was rushed to Iowa City Hospitals with a fractured jaw. Family members say that the woman hit Bill with the pickaxe, leaving him with two jaw fractures and cuts on his face and hands. Becky was taken to Mercy Hospital after having a minor heart attack.

There is little information confirmed about the attacker at this time, though family members of the victims say that she had been walking down Main Street smashing windows in store fronts and vehicles before entering Gazebo Antiques and Collectibles.

Family members of Bill and Becky Conley have set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial burden of their medical bills and damages to the store.