Body found in rural Lee County Iowa ID’d-UPDATED

UPDATE: The Lee County Sheriff’s Department identified the body found over the weekend as that of 47-year-old James Merlin Nelson. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2017.

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC)- The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating a body found at the Indian Path Park in Lee County, Iowa.

Sheriff’s Deputies were notified by a passerby just before 11 a.m. of a body at the park near the Skunk River.

The park is located just off of Highway 61.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says they are not releasing the name or sex of the body found at this time.

He did not say whether or not foul play was involved, but said any time a body is found it is investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lee county Sheriff’s Department at (319)372-1152.