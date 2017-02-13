Branstad explains why he signed school funding bill, even though he wanted more

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – The Davenport Community School District, and its quest to get more equitable per pupil spending, came up during the governor’s regular Monday morning news conference.

Gov. Branstad (R – Iowa) explained why he recently signed a school funding bill into law, even though it only called for a 1.1-percent increase, which is less than what he had requested.

“I accepted the bill for the $40 million increase, even though I recommended 2-percent. I only have the choice to sign or veto a bill, and the legislature told me that this may not be the last thing that they do, as far as K-12 education. There is an interest in dealing with a couple of issues, with the public schooling formula. One of them is the disparity in per pupil spending that the Davenport school district has championed,” said Branstad.

That’s an indication that the House may still pass additional legislation later in the 2017 session.

Under the current formula, the Davenport Community School District is paid less per pupil than some other school districts. The district is seeking a change in the formula, and in the meantime, dipping into its reserve fund to make up for the difference, which is not allowed by law.