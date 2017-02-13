Crowds pack Iowa Capitol for hearing on controversial collective bargaining bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC)- Over a thousand people packed the Iowa Capitol Rotunda during a public hearing about a bill that would change collective bargaining in Iowa.

1,140 people were signed up to speak, 23 of those were for the bill (Senate File 213 and House File 291) which were simultaneously put into the house and senate.

Nearly 50 people took the stand in the two hour meeting, legislators only heard from 5 that were for the bill, the rest were against.

The legislation would limit bargaining for state employees to only speaking on their salary. It would take away other bargaining items like vacation time, hours, and insurance.

It would also eliminate “just-cause” for firing state employees and change arbitration and union recertification rules.

Supporters say the bill will protect taxpayers in Iowa, while those against it call it a “union busting” bill.

“At what point did Iowa Republicans and Governor Branstad stop seeing teachers, correction workers, and public employees as people?” Exclaimed Elizabeth Sanning with the Burlngton Education Association. “At what point did we become just a line item budget expenditure in your eyes? We are your people, stand up and listen to us and vote this bill down,” she added while on the stand at the hearing.

“I, like many Iowa families have had enough,” said another man who is for the legislation. “Enough of the ever increasing regulations and taxation. We, the Iowa taxpayers, who do not draw rom the system deserve respect. We deserve a voice at the table where our hard earned dollar is so easily requested and spent.”

The bill has been compared to a Wisconsin bill in 2011 that was seen as a union busting bill. ASFCME President Danny Homan called the bill, “Wisconsin on steroids.”

It could hit the Senate and House floors as early as this week. It is expected to pass with a republican controlled legislature.

View the entire bill here.