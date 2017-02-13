Jen Widerstrom bio

BIO: Jen Widerstrom

At the forefront of the health and fitness community, Jen Widerstrom is widely known for her role as America’s big-hearted trainer and emotional backbone on NBC’s hit series, “The Biggest Loser.” No one helps an individual take their first steps of fitness better than she does, teaching people to fight for themselves – to develop the power of their word and to show people how to finally believe in themselves. Jen is well on her way to becoming the next big female role model in fitness as she has just published her first book, DIET RIGHT FOR YOUR PERSONALITY TYPE, and is the Global Women’s Brand Ambassador for Reebok.

Widerstrom has quickly become a person of impact and no one is out of her reach when it comes to her connecting with her audience. By looking at the weight loss journey from the inside out, Jen’s approach isn’t as simple as a basic diet and exercise plan. She believes that all people are beautifully different and complex – and each person should celebrate that individuality to help push through their own personal obstacles. Jen’s methodology stands upon honoring the individual and through applying her self-experienced tools of success, people thrive and small victories are transformed into huge accomplishments. Work ethic, authenticity and sincere devotion to living in service of others enables her to be considered an irreplaceable extension of family to those she trains.

With a lifetime of sports competitions it’s no wonder where Jen’s visceral passion and competitiveness stems from. After completing her degree at the University of Kansas in Sports Administration, she went on to become certified by the leading certification program in the country, National Academy of Sports Medicine with an emphasis in nutrition, balance training, cardio performance, reactive and resistance training as well as in neuromuscular stretching. She is also a certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist, a Master Trainer for Dynamax Medicine Balls and has also achieved her Crossfit Level 1 certificate.

Widerstrom has been branded a top fitness expert by the entertainment community as well sharing her approach and wellness philosophy on shows like The Talk, Today Show, Extra, E!, Access Hollywood LIVE, Hollywood Today LIVE and Larry King Now as well as the covers of Health, Oxygen, Muscle & Fitness Hers and features in Shape Magazine to name a few.

Jen lives her mantra of helping others well beyond the walls of the gym through philanthropic endeavors. She has volunteered at orphanages and schools throughout, Rwanda, Kenya and Malawi, Africa, helping children to find self-confidence and build self-esteem through sport and play. She works closely with CHLA (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles) and has also contributed time on Goodwill Military tours for our troops in Kuwait, Iraq, Korea’s Green Zone and many other undisclosed locations, raising the morale of our service men and women.