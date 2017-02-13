Made in the QCA: Websites to Impress

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) – Geneseo native Kim Gehling has come a long way since discovering her love of the internet in 2003.

“I got introduced to websites right out of school,” Gehling says. “It was something that was very challenging and something that was fairly new at that time. Creating my first website, it was kind of magic when it goes online.”

Gehling’s performed a lot of magic since starting off by herself working on about five websites 14 years ago.

After forming the Geneseo company Websites to Impress, Gehling today employs 20 people running nearly 900 websites.

“Florida, California, coast-to-coast,” Gehling says. “We’ve probably worked on a website in almost every state in the United States.”

The company’s success is female-driven, as a woman occupies every management position in the company – unusual given that surveys in the past few years show women occupy less than 15% of leadership roles in the digital design field.

“This is a male-dominated industry, traditionally, and it’s just something we all got involved in,” Gehling says. “I think it’s more unexpected or kind of an oddity, I guess, but it wasn’t something that we designed that way, but it’s definitely something I’m proud of.”

Gehling says WTI is looking to hire more employees in 2017.