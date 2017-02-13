muscatine-county-family-to-rebuild-after-fire-destroys-home

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – A weekend fire has left one family in rural Muscatine County without a home. Everyone made it out safely, but the home is a total loss.

Robbie Reed says his eight kids are staying with relatives, while they try to figure out what’s next and how they can be together as a family again.

Reed says it’s difficult to look at the scorched boards and the piles of brush, where his family’s home sat for nearly 20 years.

“It’s tough, it’s really tough,” he said.

But, he says he’s thankful the flames didn’t take more than they did.

“I mean the tragedy, but everybody’s safe, which is good,” Reed said. “Trying to figure out how we all got out safe, but we did and I don’t know how, all I know is that we did.”

Reed says after loosing so much, all those things can be replaced. And he plans to do that for his family.

“We’ll rebuild, we’ll clean this mess up and give them a home again, that’s why we’re here,” Reed said.

“It’s been an up and down roller coaster, the friends and family and the neighbors, I have the greatest neighbors,” Reed said.

In the meantime, he says help from the community makes dealing with all of this a lot easier, until the day they can come back home again.

“We’ll make it, but it’ll be a long way,” he said.

Right now, Reed and his wife are staying at a neighbors rental home up the road.

They hope to be back together with their kids in the next couple days.

He says he’s grateful for the firefighters who put out the fire. He says they were able to keep it from spreading to other buildings on his farm that hold livestock.

If you would like to help the Reed’s, there is an online crowdfunding page set up for the family: https://www.youcaring.com/carolreed-756023.