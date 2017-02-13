Shots fired in Muscatine; home hit

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Police are searching for suspects in a shooting incident that left a bullet hole in a home. On Feb. 13, 2017 around 11:40 a.m., police were called to the 1400 Block of Washington Street for a report of gunshots.

When officers got there, they found the damage to the home, but no one was hurt.

Officers are still investigating, but police believe it is an isolated incident and the public’s safety is not in jeopardy.

If you have any information, contact the Muscatine Police Department 563-263-9922 ext. 665. Callers may remain anonymous.