Shots fired in Muscatine; home hit

By Published: Updated:
shots fired shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Police are searching for suspects in a shooting incident that left a bullet hole in a home. On Feb. 13, 2017 around 11:40 a.m., police were called to the 1400 Block of Washington Street for a report of gunshots.

When officers got there, they found the damage to the home, but no one was hurt.

Officers are still investigating, but police believe it is an isolated incident and the public’s safety is not in jeopardy.

If you have any information, contact the Muscatine Police Department 563-263-9922 ext. 665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s