Woman dies after Locust Street head-on crash-UPDATED

UPDATE 2/13/17: Police say Ruth Hitchcock died as a result of her injuries received in the crash that happened around noon on Friday, February 10, 2017. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: The drivers of the vehicles have been identified.

Police say that the west bound Dodge truck was being driven by John Morgan of Davenport when it crossed the center line. The truck smashed into an east bound Chrysler that was being driven by Ruth Hitchcock of Bettendorf.

Morgan was sited for driving left of center, control of vehicle, driving under suspension, and no insurance.

This incident is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit of the Davenport Police Department. The road has been opened up to all traffic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Traffic is being diverted off of Locust street after a bad accident.

The accident happened on East Locust Street where Locust crosses over Jersey Ridge. It was a two car accident involving a pickup truck and a car.

Two people have been taken to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries.

As of 12:30 PM on Friday, police are diverting traffic off of Locust around the accident from Ridgewood Avenue and Duggleby Street. KWQC has a crew on the scene gathering more information. At this time, drivers should avoid the area.