Tuesday night act announced for the 2017 Mississippi Valley Fair

Another act was revealed for the 2017 Mississippi Valley Fair. On Monday, February 13, 2017, Fair Director Shawn Loter announced on Quad Cities Today that country act Dustin Lynch will fill the Tuesday night slot on August 1, 2017.

Fans in the Quad City area recently had a chance the catch the up and coming star when he opened for Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the iWireless Center.

The WLLR/Pepsi Funcards for the 2017 Mississippi Valley fair are on sale now while supplies last. The regular Funcards can be purchased online starting in May 2017. The Funcard includes fair admission and entrance into the concerts all six nights.

So far, the 2017 line up includes Dustin Lynch on Tuesday night, August 1, 2017, Lynyrd Skynyrd on Thursday night August 3, 2017, John Mellencamp on Saturday night, August 5, 2017 and Randy Houser on Sunday night, August 6, 2017.

Loter tells us he hopes to announce the remaining two acts in the near future.